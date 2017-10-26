Irish LCC Ryanair has postponed plans to cut its regular hand-luggage allowance from two pieces to just one, shifting the change from Nov. 1 this year to Jan. 15, 2018.

Ryanair announced the policy shift in September, in a bid to reduce boarding delays. However, the move has now been deferred “to allow customers more time to adjust to the changes, particularly during the busy Christmas period.”

Over recent months Ryanair has been through a public relations crisis, after it was forced to cancel thousands of flights because of crew rostering problems.

To encourage more customers to check in bags, the LCC already cut checked baggage fees from €35 to €25 ($41 to $29) and the weight allowance was raised from 15kg to 20kg (15 lbs. to 44 lbs.) per piece effective Sept. 6.

Ryanair currently allows all passengers to bring one large (55cm x 40cm x 20cm) and one small (35cm x 20cm x 20cm) item of hand luggage into the cabin. This is more generous than UK LCC rival easyJet, which strictly enforces a one-bag policy for non-priority passengers.

Under the new policy, Ryanair will require non-priority passengers to give up their second, larger bag at the gate. There will be no fee for this service, although the bag must be handed over at the gate and not the check-in desk. Any non-priority passenger refusing to give up their second bag will be offloaded without refund.

Priority passengers will still be allowed to take two pieces on board and will queue in a separate, two-bag line. Ryanair offers a number of priority options, starting at €5.

“From January, we will be restricting non-priority customers to one small carry-on bag (their wheelie bag will be placed in the hold, free of charge at the boarding gate), which will speed up the boarding of flights and eliminate flight delays,” Ryanair chief marketing officer Kenny Jacobs said.

