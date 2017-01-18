Irish low-cost carrier (LCC) Ryanair will lodge a formal complaint against Lufthansa’s plans to wet lease 38 aircraft from its German competitor airberlin.

The agreement, which was finalized in December, will see 38 airberlin Airbus A319/A320 aircraft operating for Eurowings and Austrian Airlines for six years from February.

Eurowings will take 33 of the aircraft, enabling it to phase out up to 20 older A320s, and Austrian Airlines will take the remaining five. The deal also includes a codeshare between Lufthansa and airberlin equity parent Etihad Airways.

Speaking at a media briefing in London, Ryanair CCO David O’Brien said the Irish LCC will soon lodge a complaint against the deal, arguing that it is anti-competitive.

“Airberlin should not exist. We will certainly be making a submission on airberlin and Lufthansa. It is entirely blocking maneuver. If it has four legs, a tail and it barks, it’s probably a dog. Naturally enough, we will be making a complaint. It merits exploration,” he said.

Together, O’Brien said, airberlin and Lufthansa control 63% of German capacity and 98% of the top 20 domestic routes.

O’Brien also questioned why the deal has not raised objections from Lufthansa’s pilot corps, estimating that the substitution of 20 Eurowings aircraft through the wet lease could affect up to 200 jobs.

On Dec. 5, airberlin also announced the sale of 49.8% of its Austrian subsidiary FlyNiki to Etihad for €300 million ($320 million), to create a new European leisure airline in a joint venture with German travel company TUI Group.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com