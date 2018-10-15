Ryanair has confirmed the Irish LCC has appointed a third managing director for Austria-based LaudaMotion. Former Ryanair commercial manager Colin Casey joins managing director Andreas Gruber and founder Niki Lauda to lead the new Austrian carrier.

The Irish LCC owns 75% of the Austrian carrier; Lauda holds the remaining 25%.

Lauda—ex-Formula 1 champion and founder of former Austria-based airberlin subsidiary NIKI—retook ownership of NIKI after airberlin filed for bankruptcy in August 2017. NIKI filed for insolvency Dec. 13, 2017 and abruptly ceased operations. Lauda rebranded the bankrupt NIKI as “LaudaMotion.”

Lauda, who is recovering from a lung transplant, will hold his remaining 25% in LaudaMotion.

However, Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary told ATW recently it must invest more money because LaudaMotion will lose approximately €150 million ($175 million) in its first “very difficult” year, up from a previous estimate of €100 million, but it should break even in 2019 and turn a profit in 2020.

LaudaMotion expects to carry 3 million passengers this year; the new airline has already achieved load factors of over 90% and plans to double its Airbus fleet to 18 aircraft next year. “These nine additional aircraft ensure that LaudaMotion will grow again by at least 20% in 2019 to 5 million guests per annum,” Gruber told ATW recently.

