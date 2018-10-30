Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said it has suspended Yakutia Airlines’ international flights starting Nov. 5, until the Yakutsk-based carrier corrects flaws discovered during inspections. The agency found the airline provided “inaccurate information on the implementation of airworthiness directives on the Boeing 737-800.”

“Airworthiness problems led to frequent and long departure delays on domestic and international flights,” the agency added. “In September, the delays reached 20% [of flights actually departing].”

Yakutia said Oct. 30 it asked the authority to provide additional information about the restrictions. Two days earlier, the carrier announced it will fly to Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Harbin (China), Tokyo (Japan) and Prague (Czech Republic) in winter 2018/2019. The agency said Yakutia sold approximately 450 tickets for November and December for the international scheduled flights and it must provide refunds to passengers.

A Yakutia Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) overshot a runway at Russia’s Yakutsk International Airport Oct. 10. Investigation found that ice on the runway contributed to the overrun. In addition, the SSJ100 had an unrepaired technical malfunction, where the reversing device of engine No. 2 was deactivated. In the middle of October, the airline named Vladimir Gorbunov as new general director.

Yakutia’s fleet includes five 737-800s, six Antonov An-24s, three DHC-8-300s and four SSJ100s. The airline carried 679,905 passengers in January-September 2018, down 2% year-over-year.

