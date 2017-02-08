Russia’s federal air transport agency, Rosaviatsia, has suspended the air operator’s certificates (AOCs) for two regional carriers—Buryat Airlines and Pioneer Airlines—effective Feb. 7, following unscheduled inspections.

According to Pioneer, its AOC was suspended because it used Buryat's aircraft that were not included in Pioneer’s certificate. At the end of January, Pioneer announced plans to develop a network in Buryatia.

Ulan-Ude-based Buryat Airlines also operated regional flights from Irkutsk. Its fleet comprised Antonov An-2, An-24, An-26 and Let L-410 aircraft, as well as some helicopters. Makhachkala-based Pioneer operated flights in the south of Russia as well as routes from Novosibirsk to Irkutsk and Abakan. Its fleet included An-24s and Yakovlev Yak-42s.

Both companies were small and authorities never published their statistics.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com