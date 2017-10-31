Russia’s Utair Aviation unveiled a new corporate identity on a Boeing 737-800 at Moscow Vnukovo Airport Oct. 31. The new design, which features a lower-cased “t” in Utair, was developed by Friends Moscow agency.

Utair plans to rebrand the whole fleet before the end of 2018, in addition to its website, mobile app and crew uniform.

According to Utair Passenger Airline president Pavel Permyakov, the carrier’s service components will change in the near future, although details have not been disclosed. Developing Utair’s Moscow Vnukovo base will remain a priority, according to Permyakov.

The number of daily flights from Vnukovo grew 15% year-over-year in 2017. The carrier also has bases at Tyumen’s Roshchino and Surgut international airports.

Utair Aviation is the main part (60%) of Utair Group. The group also includes Utair Helicopter Service, TC Technic, Utair Engineering, and Utair South Africa, among others.

From January-September 2017, Utair carried 5.5 million passengers, up 9.8% year-over-year.

