S7 Airlines Airbus A320neo
Russia’s S7 Airlines and Qatar Airways will expand their existing codeshare agreement to include flights from Russia to Australia’s Sydney, Adelaide and Perth via Doha. In addition, the airlines will operate joint direct flights from St. Petersburg to Doha, providing possible transfers to Bangkok, Singapore, Perth, as well as to the islands of Sri Lanka and the Maldives. Qatar Airways already operates joint codeshare flights with S7 Airlines ...
