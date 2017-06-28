Aeroflot low-cost subsidiary (LCC) Pobeda Airline, which began operations in December 2014, has carried the 10 millionth passenger.

Between January and May, the airline carried 1.7 million people, up 6% year-over-year. In 2016, it carried 4.3 million passengers, up 38.7% over 2015.

The Moscow Vnukovo-based carrier is the sixth largest in Russia. Pobeda CEO Andrey Kalmykov said up to 10% of the carrier´s passengers are first-time fliers.

Pobeda operates domestic and international flights with a fleet that includes 12 Boeing 737-800s, with an average age of 1.5 years.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com