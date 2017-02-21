The Kaliningrad region of Russia wants to establish a regional airline. Local authorities have discussed creating a new carrier with Syktyvkar-based regional Komiaviatrans Airline and Embraer representatives in Russia, the Kaliningrad government said in a statement Feb. 21.

“Due to the geographic location of the Kaliningrad region, we need a low-cost air service [connecting the region] with the main territory of Russia as well as with European countries,” Kaliningrad representative Alexander Derkach said.

Komiaviatrans CEO Alexander Ponomarev said the carrier is ready to take part in this initiative, and has a background in developing a network with routes up to 3,000 km and operating a fleet that can carry from 20 to 120 passengers.

Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave situated in the west of the country and has no common border with the main territory. It is surrounded by Poland and Lithuania. The Russian government subsidizes routes connecting Kaliningrad with the main part of the country.

Komiaviatrans' fleet includes Embraer ERJ-145 and Let L-410 Turbolet aircraft. In 2016, the airline carried 194,930 passengers, up 28.1% year-over-year.

