Russian startup Azimuth Airline will begin operations Sept. 21 with daily services to Moscow Vnukovo and Omsk Tsentralny airports after receiving an air operator’s certificate at the end of August.

From Oct. 10, Azimuth will begin daily Rostov-on-Don-St. Petersburg and daily Krasnodar-St. Petersburg services. Twice-weekly Rostov-on-Don-Novosibirsk service will start Oct. 29. Azimuth will launch 2X-weekly services from Rostov-on-Don to Samara and Yekaterinburg from Oct. 31. The startup airline’s network will include up to 100 routes.

The Rostov-on-Don-based carrier, which will have a fleet of Sukhoi Superjet 100s (SSJ100s), took delivery of the first aircraft in July.

The airline will launch operations from the old airport in Rostov-on-Don and plans to move to the new Platov Airport, which is scheduled to open in December.

