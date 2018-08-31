Russia’s Rossiya Airlines plans to transfer a group of flights from Moscow’s Vnukovo airport to the capital’s main airport, Sheremetyevo, at the start of the 2018/19 winter season.

St Petersburg-headquartered regional carrier Rossiya is part of the Aeroflot Group and the move can be seen as part of the parent company’s intention to create a large transit hub at Sheremetyevo.

From Oct. 28, Rossiya’s Moscow-originating domestic services to Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Magadan, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Kaliningrad, Simferopol and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, together with the new international service to Denpasar, Indonesia (the last of these an Aeroflot/Rossiya codeshare), will operate from Sheremetyevo Terminal D.

Aeroflot said in a statement that working with Sheremetyevo would allow the Group to streamline its route network and give passengers convenient transit opportunities on important domestic routes.

Ground services, including check-in and aircraft ground handling, will be carried out by Sheremetyevo Handling, which has purchased additional equipment and hired new personnel to meet growing demand for services from Aeroflot, together with other airlines that plan to transfer their operations to the capital’s largest airport, which handled around 40 million passengers in 2017.

Sheremetyevo’s operating capacity will increase following the commissioning of the forthcoming third runway. The airport is undergoing a considerable expansion of its infrastructure.

Aeroflot has also announced plans to launch daily flights to several cities in the North Caucasus region of Russia: Grozny, Makhachkala, Vladikavkaz, Nazran and Nalchik. These will operate from the start of the winter season, using Airbus A320s.

The North Caucasus region has always been popular with Russians as a tourist destination, but its attraction has grown in recent times as the rouble has fallen in value against other currencies, making international travel more expensive.

