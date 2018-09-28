EasyJet Airbus A319
UK-based LCC easyJet anticipates a year-end pre-tax profit of £570-£580 million ($743-$756 million), in the upper half of previous guidance, the carrier said Sept. 28. In a trading update, the airline said it anticipated a strong performance in the final quarter of its financial year, “with robust customer demand driving outperformance in both our passenger and ancillary revenue growth, and strong profitability.” However, the company said that disruption across ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Robust demand lifts EasyJetâ€™s year-end predictions; Tegel worrisome " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.