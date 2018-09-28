UK-based LCC easyJet anticipates a year-end pre-tax profit of £570-£580 million ($743-$756 million), in the upper half of previous guidance, the carrier said Sept. 28. In a trading update, the airline said it anticipated a strong performance in the final quarter of its financial year, “with robust customer demand driving outperformance in both our passenger and ancillary revenue growth, and strong profitability.” However, the company said that disruption across ...