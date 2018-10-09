Italy’s government is close to deciding on Alitalia’s future, according to Italian media, with plans to keep around 15% of the carrier in state hands alongside other Italian and foreign investments and with a deal expected to be finalized in November. Italian financial website Il Sole 24 Ore reported Oct. 7 the Italian government wants to keep around a 15% stake in the bankrupt airline, re-investing part of a €900 million ($1.03 billion) bridge loan the Italian flag ...