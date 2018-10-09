Alitalia Airbus A320
Italy’s government is close to deciding on Alitalia’s future, according to Italian media, with plans to keep around 15% of the carrier in state hands alongside other Italian and foreign investments and with a deal expected to be finalized in November. Italian financial website Il Sole 24 Ore reported Oct. 7 the Italian government wants to keep around a 15% stake in the bankrupt airline, re-investing part of a €900 million ($1.03 billion) bridge loan the Italian flag ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Reports: Italian government nears decision on Alitalia" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.