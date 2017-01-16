Switzerland-based airberlin subsidiary Belair could be closed down by the end of March, the company has informed employees according to several media reports in Switzerland.

Belair has around 280 staff and operates six Airbus A320 family aircraft on behalf of airberlin as well as conducting leisure flights for third parties.

“We will outline details about the restructuring of airberlin, which we implemented last September, when the measures have been decided. We will inform employees and our passengers directly,” an airberlin spokesperson told ATW by email.

A Belair board meeting is planned for Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The spokesperson said the current airberlin schedule in Switzerland remains valid and all flights will be operated.

“Belair’s cost-structure became too expensive. Its costs are higher than airberlin mainline. And Belair stands in the way of the merger between FlyNiki and TUIfly,” a former FlyNiki manager told ATW.

On Dec. 16, 2016, Lufthansa Group and Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Aviation Group finalized a codeshare deal and six-year wet-lease agreement in which 38 airberlin Airbus A319/A320s will be operated for Eurowings and Austrian Airlines. On Dec. 5, 2016 oneworld member airberlin announced the sale of 49.8% of its Austrian subsidiary FlyNiki to Etihad for €300 million ($320 million).

Airberlin is understood to be working on plans for Belair crews to be offered to remain for an additional 12 months based in Zurich. Those crews could be leased from airberlin to rapidly expanding Lufthansa Group low-cost subsidiary (LCC) Eurowings and Austrian Airlines. Belair leisure flights to and from Zurich will be taken over by airberlin Austrian subsidiary FlyNiki from April 1, which is part of a new, yet-to-be named leisure airline group based in Vienna. The new leisure airline, which needs regulatory approval, will be 25% owned by Etihad and 24.8% owned by German holiday company TUI Group. The remaining 50.2% share is expected to be held by an Austrian foundation to ensure Austrian majority ownership and maintain international traffic rights.

Airberlin bought a 49% share in Belair Airlines in November 2007 and has owned 100% of the company since 2009.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at