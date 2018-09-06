The CEO of state-owned Italian rail operator Ferrovie dello Stato (FS) is reviewing possible synergies with Alitalia, he told an Italian newspaper, as the government decides the next steps for the troubled carrier’s future.

“There is certainly an interest for FS, which corresponds with the country’s interest in creating an inter-modal pole, promoting integration and synergies and avoiding overlap,” Gianfranco Battisti told Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore. “The high-speed [rail] model has hurt Alitalia very much and now it makes sense to review what synergies may be possible.”

Asked if FS was working on an Alitalia project with other public companies, Battisti said: “We are an open company and we are evaluating the dossier. Certainly, the first strategic choice for Alitalia should be to identify a partner in the aeronautical industry that would allow it to best develop long-haul, where the biggest margins are made. For us, the project would have to include connections between airports and the high-speed [rail] network, the elimination of overlap at an industrial level, as well as a commercial tie-up that would allow passengers to buy one ticket to travel from Dubai to Bologna.”

Alitalia’s long-term future is still shrouded in confusion over a year since it declared bankruptcy in May 2017, having been hit partly by competition from LCCs which have rapidly grown their market share in Italy.

After a long process to find a suitable investor, which was further delayed by the months the country spent without a government after March’s inconclusive general election, Lufthansa, UK LCC easyJet, Central an Eastern European LCC Wizz Air and investor Cerberus Capital Management remained as the frontrunners to take on all - or part - of the airline.

However, Italy’s transport minister Danilo Toninelli said in July that he wanted 51% of the airline to remain in Italian state hands, alongside a strong investor, although he later clarified that he did not mean the airline should be nationalized, a strategy that had been ruled out earlier in the process.

Toninelli has said there should be important announcements in September or October, while Italian media has reported that the government was considering involving FS and public investment bank Cassa Depositi e Prestiti in plans to keep the bankrupt airline in Italian hands.

At the Aviation Festival in London on Sept. 6, easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren was asked whether the Alitalia sale process is still ongoing. Lundgren replied: “They [the Italian government] would like to remain as part of something - the government and the state would like to have a stake in there - but that leaves things open for other potential partnerships, so we are still in discussions with them about. There is still a process, absolutely.”

Helen Massy-Beresford helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@informa.com