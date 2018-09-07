Kuwait’s aviation regulator has suspended the air operator’s certificate (AOC) of carrier Wataniya Airways for three months.

Comments by a Kuwaiti government minister suggest that the year-old airline’s operations and network could be taken over by state-owned national carrier Kuwait Airways.

The suspension comes days after Wataniya said it was “partially suspending” its operations after the loss of several of its fleet to maintenance problems and a dispute with the Greek lessor supplying them.

The regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) warned Wataniya Aug. 25 that if it did not improve the quality of its operations by Sept. 6, it would initiate the suspension. This followed a series of cancellations and delays that left hundreds of Wataniya’s passengers stranded abroad. The Kuwaiti government stepped in and told Kuwait Airways to mount special flights to bring more than 1,500 stranded passengers home.

Kuwait’s state-run news agency, KUNA, carried a statement by Minister of State for Housing Affairs and Minister of State for Service Affairs Dr Jenan Boushehri Aug. 6 in which she set out the grounds for the three-month suspension.

She said that Wataniya had neither made tangible improvements to its services, nor introduced immediate reforms of its operations, adversely affecting both the emirate’s aviation sector and its international reputation. It had also undermined passengers’ interests, she said.

Boushehri told KUNA that the DGCA had warned Wataniya several times about its operations and had “given it more than one opportunity” to improve.

The DGCA has previously said that the three-month suspension could be followed by the permanent cancellation of Wataniya’s AOC if it did not improve its operations.

In a comment that suggests the government’s patience with Wataniya is close to breaking point, Boushehri added that discussions would be held with Kuwait Airways over the state carrier’s desire to take over Wataniya’s network. The government was keen on preserving Wataniya’s fledgling network, which covers destinations in the Middle East, Caucasus and as far west as Spain, she said.

