Qatar Airways acquired a 49% stake of AQA Holding, the new parent company of Sardinia-based leisure carrier Meridiana fly, leaving 51% of AQA Holding to its previous sole shareholder Alisarda. As majority shareholder, Alisarda maintains the right to appoint the majority of AQA Holding’s board members. Qatar Airways received European Commission approval for its Meridiana investment in March. AQA Holding’s assets include the main airline Meridiana fly, MRO provider Meridiana ...
