Qatar Airways said it has become the first airline to comply with IATA’s Resolution 753 at its hub in Hamad International Airport (HIA).

Resolution 753, which requires the airline to track every piece of luggage at every step of the journey, was developed to reduce mishandling and baggage fraud, increase passenger satisfaction, and enhance the overall baggage management landscape at airports around the world.

The resolution was issued in 2016 and made mandatory for all IATA airlines, which have until June 1, 2018 to comply.

In a statement, Qatar said the certification was achieved as a result of the airline’s Baggage Management System—developed in-house—as well as its seamless real time integration with the carrier’s website and mobile app.

Qatar said it offers “real time updates on checked baggage through the Track My Bags feature on its website and mobile app, providing passengers with a truly hassle-free baggage experience. The mobile app provides real-time notification to passengers with relevant updates on the bag, as well as the ability to retrieve the details on need basis using My Trips.”

The information includes various stages of the baggage handling process such as check-in, transfer, arrival, as well as reference to bag tags and baggage belt. This information guides passengers during the journey and provides insight into any instance of delayed or lost baggage, Qatar said.

IATA SVP-airport, passenger, cargo & security Nick Careen said: “Qatar Airways’ efforts over the past year to comply with IATA Resolution 753 on Baggage Tracking have paid off. We congratulate the airline on becoming the first in the world to achieve full compliance of the resolution at their hub in Doha. Qatar Airways’ ability to track baggage at every stage of its journey will allow the airline full visibility to manage its baggage operations and to more easily trace, retrieve and deliver missing or delayed bags, leading to a better experience for passengers.”

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com