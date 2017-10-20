Doha-based Qatar Airways is converting its widebody fleet to its new Qsuite business class configuration—previewed at the ITB exhibition in Berlin earlier this year and shown on board an aircraft for the first time in June at the Paris Air Show—and will have completed the process by the end of 2018. The Boeing 777 fleet is being converted first, followed by the 787 and the Airbus A350, although it is not yet clear which of the latter two types will receive the new cabin first.

The Qsuite is provided by Rockwell Collins’ Interior Systems division, which previously was B/E Aerospace before being acquired by Rockwell for $8.6 billion earlier this year. The Qsuite’s IFE system is provided by Panasonic Avionics.

Qatar Airways’ SVP-Europe Jonathan Harding said the Qsuite was developed based on customer surveys that showed business class passengers prize privacy above all other factors. The new seating, which is arranged in a 1-2-1 layout in Qatar Airways’ business class cabin, has privacy screens that can be drawn across the entrance to individual seats to separate them from the aisles. With the press of a button, a passenger can post a “do not disturb” sign.

The seats are also evenly split between forward- and aft-facing orientations. This allows the central pairs of seats to be transformed into a “club four” arrangement by sliding aside privacy screens if a group of colleagues or family members are traveling together.

The Qsuite has been operating on the Doha-London Heathrow route for three months. “We’ve had very, very positive feedback,” Harding said. “It’s very different from anything the industry has seen before. We hope it will take Qatar Airways to the next step and really raise the bar.”

Doha-Paris Charles De Gaulle became the second route to offer the Qsuite product in September, while Doha-New York JFK will follow by the end of this year.

Bob Ponti, an account executive for major interior systems at Rockwell Collins, said B/E was approached by Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker, who envisioned the Qsuite concept himself. Al Baker worked with B/E to develop the concept.

Qatar Airways’ in-house development team had the idea for the sliding partitions between seats and sliding tray tables together to form one large, single table for a family or business associates traveling together. Qatar Airways has developed a new menu of sharing platters to cater to Qsuite passengers.