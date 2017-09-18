Qantas International and Freight CEO Gareth Evans said airlines have the opportunity to be the disruptor, rather than be disrupted, as the digital economy heats up. “Why not go out and disrupt other industries? You have a right to play. If you have got a strong brand and consumer base, it is an avenue for growth,” Evans said, speaking at the Aviation Festival in London. He said Qantas holds loyalty data for the equivalent of 50% of the Australian population. This gives the ...