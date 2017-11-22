Royal Jordanian has seen a financial improvement under its new leader, president and CEO Stefan Pichler, but much work lies ahead to modernize the airline. Pichler spoke to ATW on the sidelines of the Arab Air Carriers’ Organization (AACO) AGM in Sharjah this week. Pichler took the helm at Royal Jordanian in June. Under his tenure, the Jordanian flag carrier has posted a third-quarter net profit of JD31.8 million ($44.9 million), compared to JD12.9 million in the year-ago period. The ...