Photo Gallery: This Week in Aviation News-March 13-17, 2017

Berlin’s Tegel and Schönefeld airports canceled hundreds of scheduled flights from March 13-15 because of an ongoing ground staff strike over wages.
US carriers Silver Airways and Frontier Airlines said they will end service to Cuba, citing excess capacity and other challenges in the newly reopened US-Cuba market.
The latest French air traffic control (ATC) strike caused a record-breaking 1,500 flight cancellations, according to estimates by commercial aviation group Airlines for Europe (A4E).
CDB Aviation Lease Finance, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of China Development Bank Financial Leasing, has ordered 30 Boeing 737 MAXs. Pictured: Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Kevin McAllister, CDB Aviation Lease Finance president & CEO Peter Chang, Global Sales & Marketing VP-commercial airplanes Ihssane Mounir and Northeast Asia Sales VP Rick Anderson.
Emirates Airline operated the first rotation of its controversial fifth-freedom Dubai-Athens-New York-Newark service March 13, following a weekend of protests by US airlines’ staff.
Click here to read event news from ATW On-Location
ATW Plus
ATW Magazine Products
ATW World Airline Report
Calendars
PISCES