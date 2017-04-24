Tom Demetrio, the high-profile Chicago attorney who is representing the United Airlines passenger dragged off a recent flight, said he has been retained by an American Airlines passenger who got into an apparent confrontation with a flight attendant April 21.

Demetrio told NBC’s “Today Show” he does not know whether he will file a lawsuit related to the American incident, in which the attorney said the flight attendant’s behavior was “out of control” during a confrontation with a mother holding a young child.

American immediately apologized for the incident and removed the flight attendant involved from active duty, although no formal disciplinary action has been taken and he is still being paid.

A video widely distributed on social media, taken by another passenger, showed the aftermath of the incident, but not the incident itself. The passenger boarding American flight 591, an Airbus A321 operating from San Francisco to Dallas/Fort Worth, apparently was confronted by a flight attendant asking her to hand over a stroller.

“The actions of our team member captured [on the video] do not appear to reflect patience or empathy, two values necessary for customer care,” American said in a statement issued shortly after the video started being shared on social media. “In short, we are disappointed by these actions. The American team member has been removed from duty while we immediately investigate this incident.”

The video shows the passenger, holding a young child, crying and visibly shaken as she stands aboard the aircraft in front of the cockpit door. Other American employees can be seen trying to comfort her and bring her water. The flight attendant who had confronted her over the stroller emerges toward the end of the video and is confronted by another passenger. As the second passenger and the flight attendant argue, the flight attendant is heard saying, “C’mon, hit me” and “you don’t know what the story is.”

Demetrio said his client was not hit by the flight attendant, but he alleged the child she was holding “almost got hit by the stroller” in the incident that took place before the video started.

“We have seen the video and have already started an investigation to obtain the facts,” American said. “What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers. We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident.”

American said the passenger elected to take another flight, and she and her family were upgraded to first class for the remainder of their international trip.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants (APFA), the union representing American’s flight attendants, cautioned against jumping to conclusions. “There are really two stories here related to this incident aboard a San Francisco to Dallas flight,” APFA president Bob Ross said in a statement. “One, we don’t know all of the facts related to a passenger who became distraught while boarding a plane and therefore neither the company nor the public should rush to judgment. Second, it appears another passenger may have threatened a flight attendant with violence, which is a violation of federal law and no small matter … We must obtain the full facts surrounding these incidents.”

Demetrio, who is preparing a lawsuit against United on behalf of passenger David Dao, told NBC that cell phone videos and social media have changed the equation for airlines and other businesses: “We live in the age of cell phone videos. So corporations have to take heed.”

