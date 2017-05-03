Paris Air Show 2015
Organizers of this year’s Paris Air Show are beefing up security measures following a series of terror attacks in France during the last 24 months. Tougher security checks will be place as work begins to transform the Le Bourget Airport north of Paris into Europe’s largest aerospace showcase, organizers told journalists during a briefing May 3. “There will be concrete measures in place to deal with a truck attack,” show chairman Emeric D’Arcimoles told ...
