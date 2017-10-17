Oneworld has confirmed that airberlin will no longer be part of the alliance from Oct. 28, when the bankrupt German carrier ceases operations. According to oneworld, airberlin affiliate NIKI—which joined oneworld alongside airberlin in March 2012—will no longer fly as part of oneworld at the same time.

“Oneworld will continue to serve more than 1,000 airports in almost 160 countries worldwide,” the alliance said in an Oct. 17 statement. “The withdrawal of airberlin and NIKI from the alliance will mean a dozen destinations—half of them regional cities in Austria and Germany and the rest southern European holiday spots—are leaving the alliance’s global network.”

Airberlin filed for insolvency Aug. 15 after Etihad Airways, which owns a 29.2% stake in the carrier, ended further financial support. Since then the insolvent carrier has been in negotiations with a shortlist of bidders that includes Lufthansa Group and UK LCC easyJet.

Airberlin announced Oct. 9 it would end operations Oct. 28.

On Oct. 12, Lufthansa signed a €210 million ($249 million) deal to take over a large part of bankrupt airberlin’s assets, including NIKI and regional carrier LGW, in a move that will give its low-cost Eurowings affiliate a boost.

Oneworld said it “will maintain a strong presence in airberlin’s Germany and Austria home markets. Ten other oneworld member airlines serve a total of 13 destinations across the two countries, linking them with the alliance’s global network.”

Linda Blachly linda.blachly@penton.com