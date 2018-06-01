Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary is denying reports the Irish LCC plans to invest in Norwegian. “The only person who thinks we will buy into Norwegian is [Norwegian CEO] Bjorn Kjos. Last Friday we had a very good bottle of wine together, but we have no interest in buying a share of Norwegian. We have never offered to buy 20% and we have no interest in taking over Norwegian completely,” O’Leary told ATW May 29 in Vienna. He said if oil prices continue to rise—and ...