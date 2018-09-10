Ryanair Boeing 737-800
Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary expects that an “awful lot” of airlines will follow the Irish LCC’s recently announced policy to further tighten its hand-luggage limit for non-priority passengers. The new policy, which was put into place in August to limit boarding delays, goes into effect Nov. 1. “Ryanair was the first airline to charge for checked-in luggage,” O’Leary told ATW. “Today, nearly all airlines, including Lufthansa and British ...
