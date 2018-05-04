The board of Norwegian Air Shuttle (NAS) has rejected two offers for a full takeover by International Airlines Group (IAG) since the group made public its initial small investment.

The board concluded the offers “undervalued NAS and its prospects,” Norwegian said in a statement on May 4. It “remains fully committed to delivering on its stated strategy, for the benefit of all NAS shareholders.”

IAG CEO Willie Walsh also confirmed that “an initial contact has not led to any agreement” and that IAG is now considering all its options regarding the case. He does not anticipate any announcement “in the weeks ahead” indicating that, while IAG has not lost its interest in the matter, the process will take a significant amount of time.

IAG had initially confirmed on April 12 that it has bought a 4.61% stake in Norwegian and that the investment is “intended to establish a position from which to initiate discussions with Norwegian, including the possibility of a full offer for Norwegian.”

The low-fare airline has been expanding aggressively and posted losses for both 2017 and the first quarter of 2018 raising questions about its ability to continue the pace, particularly in the long-haul segment across the Atlantic.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary has been predicting the demise of Norwegian for some time. Walsh said May 4 he did not believe Norwegian could execute its current growth program as a standalone business.

Bernstein Research airline analyst Daniel Roeska wrote in a note that it is likely IAG refused to offer a huge premium, and the rejection by Norwegian “suggests the intersection between what a rational IAG will pay for a heavily loss-making airline and what the Norwegian board considers acceptable is very small (or likely nonexistent).” Roeska argued that given the level of restructuring needed to turn around Norwegian, IAG should look at investing into its existing airline portfolio, which is already highly profitable.

While London-Gatwick is already Norwegian’s second largest base because of the large transatlantic network, Roeska does not consider it an unacceptable threat for IAG-unit British Airways. Walsh’s comment about the unsustainably fast expansion of the airline on a standalone basis appears to indicate that IAG management would be prepared to wait for some considerable time until Norwegian re-enters talks.

Norwegian plans to grow capacity by 40% in 2018. It has hedged 37% of its fuel requirements in the first half of the year and 19% in the second half. The airline is much exposed to a possible further rise of the oil price as only 3% of its anticipated need in 2019 is locked in.

Separately, the airline has committed to $1.9 billion in capital expenditure for 2018 and $2.6 billion for 2019 as it continues to take delivery of additional Boeing 787s, 737 MAX and Airbus A320neos. The first eight A321LRs are also expected to arrive next year.

Jens Flottau, jens.flottau@aviationweek.com