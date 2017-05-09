Low-cost carrier Norwegian has secured board approval on plans to launch Latin American startup Norwegian Air Argentina.

Norwegian established an Argentinian subsidiary in January 2017 and has submitted an air operator’s certificate (AOC) application to the government.

“In the application, Norwegian outlines plans for a considerable operation, including domestic and international flights,” Norwegian said in a statement released May 9.

In this latest development, Norwegian’s board has given the green light for Norwegian Air Argentina’s “plans of operation.”

“Following today’s board approval, Norwegian will immediately begin to hire administrative staff in Argentina. Recruitment of crew will commence in late summer. Pending government approval, the first new routes will be announced and available for sale by year-end 2017,” Norwegian said.

Norwegian Air Argentina does not have an official start date yet, as it is dependent on government approvals.

“Argentina is an interesting market with great potential that fits Norwegian’s global strategy very well, combining affordable domestic and international flights. I am looking forward to continue working on realizing our plans of establishing new bases, hiring many new colleagues in Argentina and not least offering low fares to the people. We have been very well received by Argentinian authorities and look forward to a fruitful relationship going forward,” Norwegian Air Argentina CEO Ole Christian Melhus said.

Norwegian operates 450 routes to 140 destinations in Europe, the US and Asia, carrying almost 30 million passengers in 2016.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com