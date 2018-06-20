Norwegian CEO Bjørn Kjos believes his LCC is reaching the critical mass it needs to succeed, as several European heavyweights voice their potential interest in the business. “You need size; we are about to reach that size,” Kjos said, during an on-stage keynote interview with ATW at the ACI Europe and World General Assembly in Brussels June 19. He added that Norwegian is “just about at the peak” of its growth this summer, after a sharp investment ramp-up over ...