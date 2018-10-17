Norwegian Air Argentina began domestic cabotage operations Oct. 16, with a Boeing 737-800 flight from Buenos Aires’s Aeroparque Jorge Newbery Airport to Cordoba’s Ingeniero Ambrosio Taravella International Airport.

The 1.5 year old aircraft later continued domestic operations, comprising twice-daily flights to Cordoba and daily service to Mendoza’s El Plumerillo International Airport.

CEO Ole Christian Melhus said the project in Argentina “will contribute to increasing connectivity, stimulating tourism and creating thousands of jobs in this country.”

Argentinian transport minister Guillermo Dietrich said, “From today, many more people are going to be able to fly, the airplane has ceased to be synonymous with privilege.”

Setting up an Argentinian subsidiary has been part of European long-haul, low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle’s ambitious growth plans­—it placed a huge 222-aircraft order split between Airbus and Boeing in 2012, and has been rapidly expanding its networks and adding new destinations across the globe.

However, the speed of progress has raised questions about whether the growth is sustainable. Norwegian said Sept. 24 it was pulling out of transatlantic routes from Edinburgh and Belfast and has plans to pass on part of its Airbus A321neo order to another operator.

On Oct. 1, the carrier said it plans to start operations on six domestic routes in Argentina over the next three months, with the Cordoba and Mendoza services beginning Oct. 16, Iguazu and Neuquen on Nov. 19 and Bariloche and Salta Dec. 3.

Norwegian began long-haul flights from London Gatwick to Buenos Aires Ezeiza International in February.

Helen Massy-Beresford, helen.massy-beresford@aviationweek.co.uk