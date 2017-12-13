Rapidly growing LCC Norwegian has acquired 28 weekly slots at London Gatwick Airport from Lithuanian leisure carrier Small Planet Airlines.

Norwegian announced the slot purchase on Dec. 13. Planning is now underway to decide how the summer 2018 slots will be used.

“London Gatwick is at the heart of our global growth ambitions, so securing these crucial new slots will allow us to offer our passengers even more new routes, additional flights and affordable fares. Together with the launch of new routes to Argentina, Chicago and Austin in 2018, gaining extra capacity at London Gatwick is another huge boost as we get ready for our biggest ever year in the UK,” Norwegian CCO Thomas Ramdahl said.

Norwegian is the third-largest airline at London Gatwick, with 4.6 million annual passengers and more than 1,000 UK-based pilots and cabin crew. In addition to a dense network of short-haul routes from Gatwick, Norwegian operates long-haul services to nine US cities and Singapore from the airport, with Argentina, Chicago and Austin launching early next year.

This is the second major slot transaction at Gatwick over recent months, after British Airways (BA) announced that it is acquiring slots that were formerly held by UK leisure carrier Monarch Airlines.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com