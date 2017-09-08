Thai LCC Nok Air anticipates reducing its losses substantially this year and will probably move into profitability in 2018, according to CEO Patee Sarasin. “We’ve not been profitable for the past three years; 2016 was really bad,” he said, talking to ATW on the sidelines of the World Low Cost Airlines Congress in London Sept. 8. “However, we’re looking at the upside now. 2017 will be much better, although not profitable. We’ll probably be profitable in ...