Airberlin subsidiary NIKI filed for bankruptcy Dec. 13 and said it will cease flight operations immediately. The decision came after a tumultuous day that saw several dramatic turns. Earlier in the day, Lufthansa informed airberlin administrator Frank Kebekus that it was terminating the purchase agreement for NIKI. Lufthansa argued it had received clear signals that the European Commission (EC) would not approve the takeover following a Phase 1 investigation that was scheduled to end Dec. ...