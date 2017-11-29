The small Balkan state of Albania seems on the verge of opening a new national airline.

The impoverished country has not had a flag carrier since 2011, when Albanian Airlines ceased operations. At the time, it had a fleet of four BAe 146 regional jets.

Albania’s only other significant airline, privately owned Belle Air, collapsed in 2013.

Under the title “Coming soon,” the Facebook page of Albania’s current prime minister, Edi Rama, has in recent days carried a rendering of a Boeing 737-400 bearing the titles “Air Albania” with a fragment of the nation’s stylized black eagle national emblem on its fin.

In a brief comment under the image, Rama said half of the necessary work to get the new airline into the air has been completed and he aims to have the new airline operational in spring 2018.

It was suggested earlier this year that Turkish Airlines might help Albania establish a new airline.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com