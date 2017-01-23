Moves are underway to revive Belgian regional and charter operator VLM Airlines, which declared bankruptcy in June 2016.

A group of Dutch and Hong Kong-based Canadian investors has set up a corporate vehicle, SHS Aviation, in the Netherlands in an attempt to restore the airline.

VLM was based at Antwerp International Airport and operated around a dozen Fokker 50 turboprops. It was the subject of a management buyout from Irish airline CityJet in October 2014, a few months after the latter was, itself, bought out from the Air France-KLM Group.

SHS Aviation has set up two subsidiaries: SHS Antwerp Aviation, which is handling VLM, while SHS Aviation Slovenia has become the owner of Maribor Airport in the small central European nation.

Dutch investors hold 60% of the airline company. This is essential, as European Union (EU) rules state that an EU-based airline must have a majority shareholding from among EU nationals.

SHS Aviation spokesman Yves Panneels said VLM’s receivers had reached an agreement with SHS Aviation in September 2016 to take over what remained of VLM. It still retained seven F50s, six of which are airworthy. Four others in the fleet were the subject of a sale-and-leaseback agreement prior to the company’s collapse.

None of the former VLM management team is involved in the attempt to revive the airline, Panneels said. Around 20 people are working in the airline’s Antwerp offices on the project and an application for a new air operator’s certificate was handed to the Belgian civil aviation authorities two months ago. There has been no indication when this might be granted, he added.

The HQ for any revived airline will remain in Antwerp, but it is not yet known if the airline’s operational base will remain in the Belgian city. Nor was SHS Antwerp Aviation prepared at this point to give an indication of the type of services it would offer, or possible destinations, he said. It has not been decided if a new airline will use the VLM name.

