International Airlines Group’s (IAG) new long-haul, low-cost airline Level has released its initial booking figures, totaling more than 100,000 since it opened sales March 17.

Level plans to start operations in June, initially operating two Airbus A330s from Barcelona to Los Angeles, San Francisco (Oakland), Buenos Aires and Punta Cana.

“Selling more than 100,000 tickets in such a short period with a new brand is incredible. The response has been fantastic in all markets. We’re enabling many people to fly long haul for the first time and stimulating demand by providing them with more choice. This is just the start. In summer 2018 we will have more aircraft and will operate more destinations from Barcelona. We’re also planning to expand Level operations to other European cities,” IAG CEO Willie Walsh said.

The Level website has attracted more than 700,000 hits and the airline has already built up more than 50,000 social media followers.

Level’s first flight, between Barcelona and Los Angeles, is scheduled for June 1. This will be followed by San Francisco on June 2, Punta Cana on June 10 and Buenos Aires on June 17.

The startup is IAG’s fifth mainline airline brand alongside Ireland flag carrier Aer Lingus, British Airways, Spain flag carrier Iberia and Spanish low-cost carrier Vueling.

