New German airline Azur Air is preparing to start operations in June instead of April as previously announced, a company spokesperson confirmed to ATW. The Düsseldorf-based carrier plans to operate leisure flights.

According to its website, Azur Air is owned by Amsterdam-based Holding NW International BV.

“The exact date [to start operations] will be announced,” the spokesperson said in an email. “Our first routes will be to Palma de Mallorca (Spain); destinations in Turkey, Greece and long-haul flights are also planned to Punta Cana (Dominican Republic).”

Azur Air will initially operate two leased 330-seat Boeing 767-300ERs. “By the end of this year, the fleet will grow to three aircraft. At the moment, Azur Air Germany has 130 employees [cabin and cockpit crews],” the spokesperson confirmed.

The company said it has entered into the German commercial register in April and is undergoing final preparations for licensing by the German Aviation Federal Office.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at