EasyJet CEO Johan Lundgren
New easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren said his greatest challenge will be juggling multiple opportunities in 2018, including the acquisition of parts of German carrier airberlin and a potential Alitalia bid. “My main challenge, above all, is all the opportunities we have,” Lundgren said, going public for the first time since taking up his new role Dec. 1. “We have a number of things to go at. The key thing is prioritizing and continuing to do what we do well with laser-sharp ...
