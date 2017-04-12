Startup carrier Cyprus Airways will start operations in June with “scheduled flights to three to four short-haul destinations and charter flights in collaboration with tour operators,” a Cyprus Airways spokesperson told ATW. The schedule will be announced after the Easter holiday.

The spokesperson added that the Larnaca-based carrier had filed for Larnaca-Heraklion service, effective June 28, “as a preliminary schedule into the OAG Schedules Analyzer for testing purposes for the new airline’s website.”

The carrier will operate one Airbus A319 aircraft, which was delivered in December 2016.

The new airline has received a commercial license from the Air Transport Licensing Authority, concluding the licensing phase. The carrier secured its air operator’s certificate last month.

The next launch phase is planned for March 2018. “We will receive a second A319 in early 2018 and we are now looking to add further additional aircraft by the end of next year. In autumn 2017, we will announce our revised and extended route network that will be launched in March 2018,” the spokesperson said.

The Cyprus Airways brand was secured by Charlie Airlines in July 2016 under a 10-year deal with the Cypriot government. Charlie Airlines was founded by Russia’s S7 Group co-owner Vladislav Filev.

Cyprus has been without a locally based airline since national flag carrier Cyprus Airways went out of business in January 2015 after a long period of decline.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com