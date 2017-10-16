Tianjin Cargo Airlines has received launch approval from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) as China’s air cargo market rebounds. In addition, AVIC Cargo, which received CAAC approval in 2015, made its inaugural flight. Tianjin Cargo Airlines has a registered capital of CNY700 million ($106 million), which comprises a CNY310 million investment by HNA Group’s subsidiary Tianjin Airlines to hold a 44% stake; a CNY300 million investment by Tianjin Aviation ...
