Aigle Azur A320
French investment firm Weaving Group has sold its 32% shareholding in French carrier Aigle Azur to Brazilian-American entrepreneur David Neeleman. “Weaving Group sold its minority shareholding in Aigle Azur to David Gary Neeleman, a specialist in air transport,” Weaving Group confirmed in a statement. Privately owned Aigle Azur has been running since 1946 and today serves destinations in Algeria, Germany Lebanon, Mali, Portugal, Russia and Senegal. The airline handles around 2 ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Neeleman acquires 32% stake in Aigle Azur" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.