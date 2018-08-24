The cost to fund major projects at the US top 25 airports has rates and charges on track to rise significantly in the next three years, adding as much as $4 to airline cost-per-enplanement (CPE) figures, a Moody's analysis shows.

"We expect aggregate costs incurred by all airlines for rents and landing fees, paid directly to all airports, to rise 30% from fiscal 2017 levels by 2022 due to the capital plans of the 25 largest airports," Moody's said.

Assuming fixed operating and debt-service costs and steady demand—which means airlines at so-called "full-residual" airports that operate on a cost-recovery basis will not have to pay extra to compensate for passenger-revenue declines—the average CPE will rise about $4.50, or 41%, by 2022.

For airlines, this translates into CPE increases of $1 to $4, depending on the carrier.

United Airlines is expected to see the largest CPE increase as measured in dollars, at $4. The airline currently pays about $15, meaning the change would add about 28% to its current CPE. American Airlines, with a CPE of $11, will see its figure rise by about $3—a 39% jump that is the highest projected percentage increase for large US airlines. Both Delta and Southwest are projected to see increases of about 23%; Delta's CPE will climb $1.40 to $10, while Southwest's figure will grow $2 to about $12. These figures exclude projects—such as Delta's self-funded new LaGuardia terminal—that will also increase passenger enplanement costs but are not being paid for by airports.

The per-airport percentage changes vary significantly. Airports with major expansion projects—such as LaGuardia (which also is rebuilding its Central Terminal or Terminal B), Fort Lauderdale and Salt Lake City—will see increases of up to 300%. While the figure is eye-opening, these airports "have traditionally operated at low-cost," meaning the rising costs are being applied to a low cost base. At the other end of the spectrum, fees at Detroit Wayne County Metropolitan and Las Vegas McCarran are not expected to rise much, as little to no debt is expected to be taken on.

Airlines are expected to pass the rising costs on to passengers, which Moody's said should not be difficult, adding that "exercising capacity discipline will be important for doing so."

While a 30% jump in a line-item expense sounds like a shock to airline bottom lines, Moody's emphasized that airport costs make up a small enough percentage of airline expenses ( about 2%) to make such a jump manageable. Using 2017 figures, the 30% airport-cost increase is comparable an 8% increase in fuel expenses or a 5% rise in labor costs.

"Increases in these two factors will have a greater impact on [airline] operating expense than airport costs," Moody's said.

Sean Broderick, sean.broderick@aviationweek.com