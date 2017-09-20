UK-based scheduled leisure carrier Monarch Airlines is carrying out a major review of its operations to plot its future course, and has begun talks with potential strategic partners.

Reports on UK satellite TV channel Sky News said the London Luton-based carrier was discussing options with financial and professional services company KPMG and was considering pivoting its operations away from short-haul flights to long-haul operations.

The European short-haul market has become ferociously competitive, with LCCs such as Ireland’s Ryanair, UK’s easyJet, Norwegian and Europe’s Wizz Air increasingly pulling traffic away from legacy carriers.

Several airlines are focusing more on long-haul services in the search for improved profits—although this market sector is also coming under pressure from new-generation, low-cost long-haul carriers such as Norwegian and International Airline Group’s Level.

In a statement to ATW, Monarch said, “In recent months we have undertaken, and continue to undertake, a comprehensive review of Monarch, designed to determine its optimal future shape, size and strategy. We are having regular discussions on a number of options with potential strategic partners and we will announce any material developments, if and when they happen.”

Until a few years ago, Monarch’s fleet included two Airbus A330-200s used for long-haul charter flights. However, these were disposed of after the airline was acquired by reclusive London-based private investment firm Greybull Capital and switched from charter to scheduled services.

In autumn 2016, Greybull made a major cash injection of £165 million ($224 million) in the airline.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com