Minneapolis/St-Paul-based leisure carrier-turned ULCC Sun Country Airlines will be sold to New York investment firm Apollo Global Management during the first quarter of 2018, pending regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, the two companies said Dec. 14. Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed.

Sun Country, which flies approximately 2.5 million passengers annually from US Midwest cold-weather locales to destinations in Mexico, Costa Rica and the Caribbean, is the largest privately held fully independent airline in the US, and has been owned by brothers Marty and Mitch Davis of Cambria Holdings since 2011.

The airline is managed by CEO Jude Bricker, who came on board in July after 11 years at Las Vegas-based Ultra LCC Allegiant Air and soon instituted ULCC-style fee-heavy reforms at Sun Country in an effort to boost the airline’s presence and transformation into one of the US’ major ULCC players (alongside Allegiant, Denver-based Frontier Airlines and Florida-based Spirit Airlines).

“[Apollo] has a proven track record for successfully helping companies grow and generate long-term value,” Sun Country chairman Marty Davis said. “With Jude at the helm … we are confident the company is well-positioned for continued expansion and its evolution beyond its Minnesota base.”

The airline will continue to be based in Minnesota and Bricker will stay on as CEO.

In October 2015, Sun Country concluded a five-year labor contract with its 250 pilots, as represented by the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), after five years of negotiations. On learning of the sale of the airline Sun Country Master Executive Council (MEC) Brian Roseen issued a statement in support of management’s desire to increase the Sun Country fleet and provide new jobs for pilots.

“[We] are eager to know more about the new owner’s plans for the airline,” Roseen said, adding the pilot group is committed to maintain service levels during the transition and change of direction for the company. “The MEC looks forward to working together with management and our new owners, while ensuring that the goals of the sun country pilots are achieved.”

According to the Minnesota Star Tribune, Apollo has made several leisure industry investments, including resort companies such as Great Wolf Lodge, Caesars Entertainment and Norwegian Cruise Line. The Star Tribune suggested the purchase of Sun Country marks Apollo’s first venture into airline ownership.

