Volaris Airbus A320
Mexican low-cost carrier (LCC) Volaris plans to double the number of international routes it serves in the next five years, CEO Enrique Beltranena said at the IATA AGM in Cancun. The LCC currently serves 63 routes between the US and Mexico and a handful of routes to El Salvador, Guatemala and Costa Rica. In the next five years, Volaris plans to expand to 125 international routes and to add more 100 domestic Mexico routes, Beltranena said. Canada, which Volaris does not serve, is in the ...
