Rendering of 737 MAX 10 in BOC Leasing livery.
Despite increased competition between aircraft lessors and a slight dip in earnings among some international airlines over 2016, the appetite for new commercial airliners remains strong worldwide, particularly throughout the Asia-Pacific region. As airlines go, so go the lessors. “The overall leasing market remains robust,” Air Lease Corp. (ALC) CEO John Plueger said. “We continue to have good placement with all of our forward lease positions.” For the second ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Market for new aircraft remains robust, despite airlines earnings dip" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.