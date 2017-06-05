Malaysia Airlines A380
Malaysia Airlines Berhad said it has received global interest from the tourism industry to be part of a dedicated Airbus A380 charter business concept targeting pilgrimage traffic. The group is finalizing plans for the new, yet-to-be named airline, utilizing its six A380s to serve the Hajj and Umrah market. The Kuala Lumpur-based subsidiary should launch in the third quarter of 2018, CEO Peter Bellew told ATW on the sidelines of the IATA AGM in Cancun. “We are expecting the first ...
