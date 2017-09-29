Germany’s Lufthansa plans to operate Boeing 747-400s between Frankfurt and Berlin Tegel, citing high demand on the domestic route.

Starting Nov. 1, the Star Alliance carrier will replace Airbus A320/321s on select Frankfurt-Berlin flights. During November, more then 60 747-400 flights are planned on the route, which has a flight time of 45 min.

The 747-400s will be configured with 67 business class seats and 304 economy/premium economy seats.

Kurt Hofmann hofmann.aviation@netway.at