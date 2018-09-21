Lufthansa is preparing to take over planning and control of LCC Eurowings’ long-haul network, as the subsidiary’s role in the segment evolves, company sources say. Lufthansa said, “We absolutely cannot confirm this. We don’t comment on rumors floating around.” The shift has not been formally decided yet, but Lufthansa sources said preparations for the move are underway. Eurowings’ long-haul flight operations are already ...